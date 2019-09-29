Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is well and truly Live and will run through till October 4. And since this comes ahead of the Diwali festival, this may just be a good time to buy that air purifier for your home to deal with the spike in air pollution that usually coincides with the winter festival that follows. Samsung’s AX3000 air purifier is one very good option that you can consider for your home, particularly for medium to large rooms as well. This is available for Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, and that is before you can avail even more discounts on that.

The Samsung AX3000 air purifier is officially priced at Rs 10,999 but there is a straight discount on that price, for starters. Subsequently, you can avail a further 10 percent discount up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 if you pay by an Axis Bank credit or debit card. In the case of the AX3000, you can get a maximum discount of Rs 799. The ICICI Bank credit and debit cards also offer a 10 percent discount, and the maximum discount of Rs 799 is what you can avail with this offer as well. However, both Axis Bank and ICICI Bank say there is a limited time additional discount of Rs 2,000 on credit and debit card payments. There is also a 5% unlimited cashback scheme if you are paying via the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Samsung AX3000 has a triple-filtration method, which runs the dirty air in your home through a pre-filter, a deodorization filter and an HEPA filter, to remove all dust, ultrafine particles and gases from the air inside your home. Samsung claims this has a capacity of 39 cubic meter, which should cover fairly large rooms as well. And this is clearly a much better bet than a lot of smaller and potentially limited purifiers (in terms of performance, at least) than you can find at this price point.

