Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up

The online shopping battles are about to get underway. The e-commerce giant Flipkart will organize the Big Billion Days Sale from October 10 to October 14. At the same time, Amazon India will also host the Great Indian Festival from October 10 to October 15. During this period, both shopping platorms will offer huge discounts on various products ranging from smartphones, electronics, accessories to fashion and home decor.Flipkart revealed a bunch of upcoming smartphone deals on its Big Billion Days sale. Honor 9N, the 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage variant of the device will be available at Rs. 9,999 price in India, while the listed price of this storage variant is available for Rs. 13,999. The 4GB variant with 64GB onboard storage will be available at Rs. 11,999 when the listed price of the device is Rs. 16,999.Honor 10 for the first time ever will be available at a discount of Rs 8000 at just Rs 24999. Customers can avail 50% Guaranteed Buyback value on Honor 10. Honor 10 that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is listed with a price tag of Rs 27,999 the device is originally priced at Rs 32,999. Honor 7A gets a Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be sold for Rs. 7,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,999.The recently launched Honor 7S can be availed at Rs 6499. Honro 9 Lite base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage gets a Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be sold for Rs. 9,999, down from the original Rs. 10,999. At lats Honor 9i will be sold for Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999 - a Rs. 2,000 price cut.Apart from these Honor devices, Flipkart will also offer the Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), Moto Z2 Force at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999), Oppo A71 (3GB) at Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990), Moto Z2 Play at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999) and Moto X4 at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase at Rs 29,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Amazon Great Indian sale kickstarts on October 10 and concludes on October 15. During the five-day sale period, the OnePlus 6 can be purchased for Rs 5,000 less than its original price of Rs 34,999. The Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 6 is going to be available on the base variant that comes with 64GB internal storage.Vivo V9 Pro will be launched for Prime members first. The Vivo V9 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. the Redmi Y2, Honor 7C, Huawei Nova 3i, Honor Play, Realme 1, and Vivo Y83 will be also available on a discount price.