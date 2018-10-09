Flipkart Big Billion Sale And Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 And More

Flipkart and Amazon India are coming with Big Billion Days sale and Great Indian Festival sale respectively. The sale will kick start on October 10a and will end on October 14, while the Amazon sale will continue until October 15. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival will have some attractive offers on smartphones which will include instant discounts, cashback offers and more. Flipkart is offering its Plus customers priority shipping and helpline support. Similar to Flipkart Plus, Amazon Prime members get faster delivery and early access to deals. Flipkart and Amazon has listed some of what it calls its best deals on mobile phones.Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at Rs 29,990 during the sale. The phone gets a discount of Rs 20,000. Previously, Samsung had slashed the prices of the flagship smartphone to Rs 49,990, following the launch of the Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter. It supports external storage up to 256GB and the battery is a 3,000 mAh one.Xiaomi’s flagship from last year, the Mi Mix 2, will be available for Rs 22,999 on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, further down from its dropped price of Rs 29,999. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back with Sony IMX386 sensor and a f/2.0 aperture, that is placed just above the fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens with facial recognition feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Dual Nano SIM support, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors housed inside the Mi Mix 2 include accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass and ultrasonic proximity sensor.Huawei P20 Pro first triple camera smartphone will be available at a minimum discount of Rs 10,000 during the sale. The smartphone launched at Rs 69,999 earlier this year is currently available at Rs 64,999 on Amazon. Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.OnePlus 6 can be purchased for Rs 5,000 less than its original price of Rs 34,999 during this Amazon Great Indian festival. The Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 6 is going to be available on the base variant that comes with 64GB internal storage. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose. On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel.