Flipkart Big Billion Sale Attracted More Users Than Amazon Great Indian Festival: Report

Flipkart and Amazon, two of India's biggest e-commerce players witnessed successful festive season sales this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a report has said that Walmart-owned Flipkart has outperformed Amazon in the festive season shopping this year. A report from data analytics firm Apptopia has said that Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale attracted more new users than Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Earlier, Amazon had also said that this year's Great Indian Festival sale was the most successful ever.

According to the report first cited by The Hindu, Flipkart's user base grew by nearly 71 percent to about 3.5 million users. On the other hand, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale saw the userbase grow nearly 77 percent to 2.5 million users, as compared to last year's Great Indian Festival sale. Further, the report said that this year also saw the highest number of first-time downloads on both Flipkart and Amazon. It said that the growth in first-time downloads could be due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the Apptopia report said that user sessions on Flipkart's mobile app rose 87 percent this year as compared to last year, while user sessions on Amazon grew about 37 percent. The report said that Flipkart's decision to begin its Big BIllion Days sale earlier could have been the biggest factor in the company's performance this year.

The Apptopia report said that out of the total downloads, Flipkart's fashion retailer Myntra brought 1.8 million downloads in the same period.

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days are the two e-commerce giants' biggest annual sales. This year's Big Billion Days sale started on October 15 for Flipkart Plus members, and October 16 for everyone else. The sale ended on October 21. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, on the other hand, started on October 16 for Prime members and October 17 for everyone else. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is still ongoing and Flipkart has also announced its second festival sale, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.