Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: All Credit Card, No-Cost EMI, and Exchange Offers During Flipkart's Diwali Sale

Soon after Flipkart's biggest annual sale, the Big Billion Days sale concluded, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant announced its Diwali sale, the Big Diwali Sale which commences today. During the Big Diwali Sale, buyers can expect heavy discounts on more than 3 crore products ranging from smartphones, appliances, and other products, along with credit card offers and no-cost EMI from banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and more.

Flipkart has teased some offers on smartphones like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F41, Vivo V20, LG G8X, and more ahead the Big Diwali Sale, with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on MRP. Apart from that, buyers will be able to avail up to 45 percent off on tablets, up to 50 percent off on laptops, and up to 80 percent TVs and other appliances. Along with the price cuts, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on Axis bank credit/debit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and an additional 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant is offering exchange offers on products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and appliances. Buyers making purchases using SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards will be able to avail no-cost EMI as well. Flipkart will also provide debit card EMI options for select bank debit cards and no-cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv.

For laptops and desktop computers, Flipkart is also offering buyers an option to avail an extra five percent discount on purchasing printers and monitors during the Big Diwali Sale. Apart from that, the company is offering mobile protection for Rs. 1 during the Big Diwali Sale.

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale went live for Flipkart Plus subscribers at 12AM today, and will be live for everyone else at 12PM (noon) today.