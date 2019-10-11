Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, Asus 6Z and More
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale kicks-off tonight with wide offers on smartphones and other electronics.
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale kicks-off tonight with wide offers on smartphones and other electronics.
Flipkart is hosting yet another sale starting this weekend to mark the festive celebrations. Called the Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart Plus members get early access starting today at 8:00 PM IST. As usual you can get discounts and deals on various product categories.
Some of the best deals on smartphones have been revealed by the ecommerce company which include offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, Asus and more. Here’s a quick look at them:
Xiaomi
The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 while the Redmi Note 7S will be available at Rs 8,999. The more affordable, Redmi 7A gets a big price drop from Rs 6,499 to Rs 4,999 making it one of the most affordable options from Xiaomi.
Realme
The Realme C2 which is priced at Rs 7,999, will be available at Rs 5,999. The handset comes with a dual camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, and MediaTek P22 processor. The Realme 5 which offers a quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery will be available for Rs 8,999 while the Realme 5 Pro gets a price cut from Rs 14,999 to Rs 13,999
Asus
The latest flagship from the company, the Asus 6z will be available with a flat Rs 4,000 discount on all variants. This brings down the starting price of the phone to Rs 27,999. The outgoing flagship, the Zenfone 5Z will also get discounts up to Rs 7,000 while the more affordable, Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M1 will be up for sale with Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 discounts respectively.
Other Deals
Other handsets like the Vivo Z1 Pro which was available for Rs 15,990 will now be priced at Rs 12,990. The Vivo Z1x also gets a discount and will be available for Rs 14,990, down from its original price of Rs 19,990. Just like the last sale which was held late last month, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will again be available for sale starting at Rs 29,999. The Pixel 3s will also be available at a low price of Rs 29,999.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Aaron Paul Reveals Vince Gilligan's Single Condition for Breaking Bad Film El Camino
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference