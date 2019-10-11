Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, Asus 6Z and More

Flipkart is hosting yet another sale starting this weekend to mark the festive celebrations. Called the Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart Plus members get early access starting today at 8:00 PM IST. As usual you can get discounts and deals on various product categories.

Some of the best deals on smartphones have been revealed by the ecommerce company which include offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, Asus and more. Here’s a quick look at them:

Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 while the Redmi Note 7S will be available at Rs 8,999. The more affordable, Redmi 7A gets a big price drop from Rs 6,499 to Rs 4,999 making it one of the most affordable options from Xiaomi.

Realme

The Realme C2 which is priced at Rs 7,999, will be available at Rs 5,999. The handset comes with a dual camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, and MediaTek P22 processor. The Realme 5 which offers a quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery will be available for Rs 8,999 while the Realme 5 Pro gets a price cut from Rs 14,999 to Rs 13,999

Asus

The latest flagship from the company, the Asus 6z will be available with a flat Rs 4,000 discount on all variants. This brings down the starting price of the phone to Rs 27,999. The outgoing flagship, the Zenfone 5Z will also get discounts up to Rs 7,000 while the more affordable, Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M1 will be up for sale with Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 discounts respectively.

Other Deals

Other handsets like the Vivo Z1 Pro which was available for Rs 15,990 will now be priced at Rs 12,990. The Vivo Z1x also gets a discount and will be available for Rs 14,990, down from its original price of Rs 19,990. Just like the last sale which was held late last month, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will again be available for sale starting at Rs 29,999. The Pixel 3s will also be available at a low price of Rs 29,999.

