Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Discount on Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Xiaomi Poco F1, Honor 9N And More

Flipkart's third major festive ‘Big Diwali Sale’ is live. The 4-day Big Diwali sale will offer massive discounts on mobiles, TVs and appliances, electronic devices, accessories, gold coins, precious jewellery, clothing and more. There will be 10 percent instant discounts on purchases made through SBI Credit Cards and cost EMI options during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Here’s a look at the top offers and discounts available on smartphones during Flipkart’s ‘Big Diwali Sale’.Flipkart is offering the Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant with a 12 percent discount, which amounts to Rs 3,000. Hence the price of the device is brought down from Rs 24,999 to Rs 21,999. Besides the discounted price, there are other offers available on it as well that include another maximum discount of Rs 14,900 on exchange. The Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals.Honor 9N 4GB RAM model will be available at a discount price of Rs 11,999 against the current retail price of Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM model will get a price drop of Rs 2,000 and will be available for Rs 9,999. The device features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).The Honor 9 Lite (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) variant will be available with a bumper sale price of Rs. 9,999 and Honor 9 Lite (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) variant will be available at Rs. 14,999. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor.On the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 off on exchanging their old phone and also opt for no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. Pixel 3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 71,000, while the 128GB variant retails at Rs 80,000. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display while the larger Pixel 3 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch screen. The displays have been updated, after last year’s phones faced significant criticism over colour reproduction and a perceived lack of richness. Google says there is now a new adaptive colour profile as well.