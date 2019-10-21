Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000

Samsung is yet again selling its premium The Frame QLED TV at the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smart TV has seen some impressive deals in the past couple of sales and in case you haven’t managed to get your hands on it, now is the right time.

The 55-inch QLED TV is available for Rs 84,990 during the Flipkart sale, with a further discount of up to Rs 11,500 if you exchange your old TV. as well as 10-percent (up to Rs 1750) off if you use an SBI debit card or credit card for payout. This essentially brings down the total cost of the TV to about Rs 72,000 which is a great deal in itself.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV remains a part of the lifestyle TV line-up for the company. Yet, there are no compromises on the performance aspect too. The QLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ high dynamic range (HDR). In fact, this is one of the Netflix Recommended TVs, a badge of honor that doesn’t come easily. The display resolution upscaling and image processing is done by the quad-core Quantum Processor 4K chip. Since this also runs the same Tizen based smart TV platform as other Samsung smart TVs, expect this to run the standard portfolio of streaming apps as well, including Netflix, Amazon Video and Hotstar.

However, it is the design which is the real highlight. In fact, it is designed like a picture frame that you may hang on the wall. Samsung says that The Frame QLED TV has motion and brightness sensors. The motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, and then turns off to save power when you move away. It also detects the ambient light which then matches the brightness and colour temperature of the display.

