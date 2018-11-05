Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 1,149

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India at Rs. 15,999 back in August and has been one of the most preferred smartphones in the segment. The Nokia 6.1 Plus recently received Android Pie update and now during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the device is available for Rs 1,149. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has seen a flat Rs. 1,000 price cut on the launch price bringing down the regular price to Rs. 14,999. Buyers can you can also avail the 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where customers can avail a maximum of Rs. 13,850. At the very same time, one can also buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus with EMI options starting from Rs. 2,500 /month during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.