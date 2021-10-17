Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Now Live: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 15,000

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live in India, and the sale event will go on till October 23. Customers planning to buy a budget smartphone can enjoy offers like temporary discounts, EMI options, and exchange deals. Some of the notable devices under Rs 15,000 include Moto G40 Fusion, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more. Here are some phones you can check out during this sale event.

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion: First on the list is the Moto G40 Fusion that is also touted to deliver a clean Android 11 experience. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, it is available at starting Rs 13,499.

Samsung Galaxy F12: The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has quad cameras at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is retailing at Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 12,999 for the base 64GB model during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. At the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is available from Rs 14,499 onwards.

Realme 8i: The Realme 8i is retailing at Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and ICICI customers can enjoy bank offers. It packs the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax IN Note 1: Flipkart users can also look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN Note 1 that is priced at Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB option. It offers a clean Android experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, under the hood. There’s a primary 48-megapixel camera at the back paired with three more sensors.

