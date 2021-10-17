Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Now Live: Cool Offers on iPhone 12, Pixel 4a and More

Flipkart’s latest Big Diwali Sale event is now live in India, and customers can enjoy discounts and deals on a range of products. As always, the e-commerce platform is offering a heavy discount on smartphones by brands like Apple, Samsung, Poco and more. The new sale event comes days after the company hosted its Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart Big Diwali sale still coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival that will go on till the end of October. Whereas, the Flipkart sale will end on October 25. Customers with SBI cards can enjoy additional discounts.

Smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Realme, and more will be up for sale with heavy discounts. Among the most noticeable device that is getting a discount is the iPhone 12, available for Rs 53,999. The iPhone 12 mini model is currently retailing at Rs 42,099 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The affordable iPhone SE (2020) is also getting a price cut and is available at Rs 30,099.

The Google Pixel 4a has been priced at Rs 25,999 against the regular price tag of Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Interested customers can also avail of a 50 percent discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-series or get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker for Rs 1 if they buy the Pixel 4a. Smartphones from Poco will also see great discounts. The new Poco C31 entry-level device is available at Rs 8,499, and the Poco F3 GT 5G is retailing at starting Rs 28,999 with deals like exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

Customers can also check out the Samsung Galaxy F62, which is retailing at starting Rs 18,999, down from Rs 29,999 at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Another Samsung device, the Galaxy F12 that packs a 6,000mAh battery is retailing at Rs 9,499. Customers can also check out the Galaxy F22 that comes with quad rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. It is available for Rs 12,499, down from Rs 14,999 price sticker.

Many other smartphones from brands like Oppo, Asus, Infinix, Motorola, Vivo, and more are available with heavy discounts at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. We will keep bringing you the best deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale each day the sale is live. Follow this space for more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.