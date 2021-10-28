Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Pt 2 Now Live: Deals, Offers on These 5 Best Smartphones

Flipkart is again hosting its Big Diwali sale event in India, this time from October 28 to November 3. It is the third sale event on the e-commerce platform this month after the Big Billion Days sale (October 3 to 10) and Big Diwali Sale Part 1 (October 17 to 23). During the upcoming sale event, customers can check out a range of electronics and other goods with temporary price cuts coupled with sale deals like no-cost EMI, free delivery, and exchange offer. Customers will SBI cards can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on a variety of products.

Google Pixel 4a: Starting with the Google Pixel 4a, the base 6GB + 128GB model is currently retailing at Rs 25,999 at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Customers with SBI cards will get up to Rs 1,250 in addition to deals like exchange offer. The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ display, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery. It also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Customers can also check out the Asus ROG Phone that carries a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Although it is not receiving a price cut during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, SBI users will get additional benefits. The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It carries with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array.

iPhone 12: Apple’s erstwhile flagship, the iPhone 12, is retailing at Rs 53,999 for the base 64GB model. The phone comes 6.1-inch screen as well as 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 mini is also getting a price cut; however, the smartphone comes with a more compact body. The phone is also available with deals like exchange offer and instant discount.

Realme X7: The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC under the hood. The smartphone’s triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, and there’s a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. The phone is available at Rs 19,999, but customers can lower the price with sale deals.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: Last on the list is the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G that is available at Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. It comes with a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other notable features on the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 20-megapixel front camera.

