Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again

Flipkart has just gotten done with the Big Billion Days Sale a few days ago, and there is another shopping extravaganza around the corner. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 12 for everyone, and at 8pm on October 11 exclusively for Flipkart Plus subscribers. Amazon has already confirmed that the Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale starts on October 12 for Prime subscribers and on October 13 for everyone else.

“Brace yourself for unbelievable offers like up to 80% off on multiple products. Mobiles, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Furniture, Personal care, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices,” is how Flipkart is describing the potential offers and discounts. Flipkart says there will be as much as 75% discounts on TVs and appliances, up to 90% off on electronics and accessories and extensive discounts on other categories as well. If you are using an SBI credit card to make payments, there is an additional 10% discount that you can avail.

This is going to be a battle that consumers are going to enjoy. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special Sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be running at pretty much the same time, and it’ll be discounts galore. Safe to say, hold on to that salary for the next few days.

