Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special Sale and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be on at around the same time.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:October 7, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special Sale and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be on at around the same time.

Flipkart has just gotten done with the Big Billion Days Sale a few days ago, and there is another shopping extravaganza around the corner. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 12 for everyone, and at 8pm on October 11 exclusively for Flipkart Plus subscribers. Amazon has already confirmed that the Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale starts on October 12 for Prime subscribers and on October 13 for everyone else.

“Brace yourself for unbelievable offers like up to 80% off on multiple products. Mobiles, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Furniture, Personal care, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices,” is how Flipkart is describing the potential offers and discounts. Flipkart says there will be as much as 75% discounts on TVs and appliances, up to 90% off on electronics and accessories and extensive discounts on other categories as well. If you are using an SBI credit card to make payments, there is an additional 10% discount that you can avail.

Also Read | Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown

This is going to be a battle that consumers are going to enjoy. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special Sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be running at pretty much the same time, and it’ll be discounts galore. Safe to say, hold on to that salary for the next few days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram