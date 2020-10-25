Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29: Credit Card Offers, Discounts & More

Flipkart has listed a host of products including smartphones, laptops, apparels, and so on that will receive price cuts bundled with other sale deals like instant discounts and exchange offers. The sale offers on the products are a part of Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale event that will take place between October 29 and November 4. Just like its earlier sale events, the Big Diwali Sale will also start early for Flipkart Plus members (October 29 midnight). Additionally, the e-commerce giant will announce new deals at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM on mobiles, TVs, and other products during the event as a part of its "Dhamaka deals." The "Rush Hour" that will take place at 2AM during the Flipkart Diwali sale, will list the lowest prices on several products.

At the seven-day Flipkart Big Diwali Sale event, customers with debit and credit cards provided by Axis Bank can enjoy 10 percent instant discount as well as EMI options on a variety of products listed on the platform. Several products can also be purchased through no-cost EMI options with major banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and so on. Additionally, standard EMI offer with debit cards provided by these banks is available for limited products. Customers are advised to read the terms and conditions for the EMI option before the purchase.

Ahead of the Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart has already listed products that will get a price cut to ensure that customers know the best deals suited for them. The platform will bring discounts on Samsung smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and more. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 will also see some discounts and offers. It will further provide up to 80 percent off on accessories like smartwatches, headphones, and even cameras. Tablets and laptops from Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung are also getting a discount of up to 50 percent at the Big Diwali Sale. There are more than three crore products and there will be new deals every day, Flipkart says.