Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Today at 12PM: Credit Card Offers, Discounts and More

Flipkart has listed a host of discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, apparels, and so on during its Flipkart Big Diwali sale that starts today at 12PM (noon). The sale will go on till November 4 and will come with huge discounts bundled with other deals like credit card offers and exchange offers. Just like its earlier sale events, the Big Diwali Sale also started early for Flipkart Plus members (October 29 midnight). Additionally, the e-commerce giant will announce new deals at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM on mobiles, TVs, and other products during the event as a part of its "Dhamaka deals." There is also a "Rush Hour" that will take place at 2AM during the Flipkart Diwali sale, will list the lowest prices on several products.

At the seven-day Flipkart Big Diwali Sale event, customers with Axis bank debit and credit cards provided can enjoy 10 percent instant discount as well as no-cost EMI options on a variety of products listed on the platform. Apart from Axis bank, buyers using cards from ICICI bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI will also be able to avail no-cost EMI. Additionally, standard EMI offer with debit cards provided by these banks is also available for limited products. Customers are advised to read the terms and conditions for the EMI option before the purchase.

Flipkart has already listed products that will get a price cut during the sale that begins 12PM, in order to ensure that customers know the best deals suited for them. The platform will bring discounts on Samsung smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and more. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 will also see some discounts and offers. It will further provide up to 80 percent off on accessories like smartwatches, headphones, and even cameras. Tablets and laptops from Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung are also getting a discount of up to 50 percent at the Big Diwali Sale. There are more than three crore products and there will be new deals every day, Flipkart says.