Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on March 12: Best Deals On Smartphones, Laptops And Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is coming on March 12 and will go on till March 16, the e-commerce giant has announced. During the sale, buyers will be able to get their hands on some good deals on smartphones, electronics, laptops, and more. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale comes in time for Holi, making it the perfect time for people to do their Holi shopping. Let us take a look at what the company has in store for us during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

SMARTPHONES

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale between March 12 and March 16, buyers will be able to purchase smartphones from Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Apple, and more. Flipkart has not announced any deals as of now, but the teaser reveals that the deals will be revealed soon.

LAPTOPS AND ELECTRONICS

In terms of electronics, the e-commerce giant has announced up to 60 percent discounts on smartwatches, up to 70 percent off on trimmers and shavers, and up to 40 percent off on laptops. Portable speakers and headphones from brands like OnePlus, Boat, JBL, Realme, and more will also be available at up to 80 percent discounts.

OTHER CATEGORIES

To fulfill their Holi shopping needs, users can also purchase clothes for Holi at up to 80 percent discounts, and home and kitchen essentials start at a price of Rs 99 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that begins on March 12. There are also deals on things like furniture, gym and nutrition, and groceries.

Flipkart has also announced that it will reveal new deals every day at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM. The company also announced a Rush Hour Early Bird Special deals that will be available till March 12 at 2AM IST. These include things like furniture, footwear, apparel, kitchen and home essentials, and more.

