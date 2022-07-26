Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On Apple iPhone 12, Oppo Reno 8 5G, And More

E-commerce giant Flipkart has its Big Saving Days sale on that started on July 23 and will go on till tomorrow, July 27. During the four-day sale, several smartphones from leading brands are up for sale on Flipkart. During the Flipkart sale, buyers can avail up to 10 percent discount on Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Kotak Bank payment options, along with other offers. Smartphones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Poco, Infinix, Apple, Samsung, and more are available for sale during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Let’s take a look:

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Recently-launched Oppo Reno 8 5G has been made available for the first time during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone, launched at a price of Rs 29,999 onwards, can be bought for Rs 26,999 during the sale with a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank credit or debit card payments. There is also an exchange offer on the Oppo Reno 8 5G where buyers can exchange their old phone for up to Rs 20,000 off on the Oppo Reno 8.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is also available for a nice discounted price during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The iPhone 12 64GB variant, traditionally priced at Rs 65,900 in India, is going for just Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Furthermore. buyers can avail up to Rs 1,000 off on the iPhone 12 using Kotak Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 50,999. There is also an exchange offer where buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 off over and above this, depending on their old smartphone’s condition.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G is being sold at a price of Rs 9,749, after including a Rs 1,000 discount using the Kotak Bank Credit Card. There is also a Rs 750 discount on Axis Bank credit cards, but that keeps the smartphone’s price at Rs 9,999. The Poco M4 5G is otherwise priced at Rs 10,749 on Flipkart.

Vivo T1 44W

The Vivo T1 44W is priced at Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. There is also a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards, bringing the smartphone’s price further down to Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. There is also a “Partner Offer” on the Vivo T1 44W that says buyers of the smartphone will get a surprise coupon for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale for this year.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone can however be bought with a further discount of Rs 1,000 with the Kotak Bank credit card at just Rs 8,499. With this as well, Flipkart is offering a “Partner Offer” for surprise cashback coupon for the Big Billion Days sale 2022.

