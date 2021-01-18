Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Deals on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE & MacBook Air

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to host its Big Saving Days sale that from January 20 that will go on till January 24. The sale, that comes right in time for the Republic Day, brings a host of exciting offers and deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other accessories from multiple brands. During the sale, Apple products will also see great deals and discounts, with the iPhone 11 starting at an effective price of Rs 48,999, the iPhone XR going for an effective price of Rs 35,999, and more.

During the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale ahead of this year's Republic Day, buyers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers, along with other bank offers like 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI purchases and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Buyers will also be able to avail up to 18 percent off on businesses purchases with GST invoice, along with the special price during Flipkart's Bug Saving Days sale. Among Apple products, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, and the MacBook Air 2017 will see heavy discounts during the Big Saving Days sale.

The iPhone 11 is up for sale at a price of Rs 51,999 as against its Rs 54,900 sticker price. Apart from that, buyers will be able to avail further 10 percent off on HDFC cards and EMI options. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 16,500 off on exchanging their old smartphones. The iPhone SE (2020) is being sold for an effective price of Rs 27,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone has been listed at a price of Rs 35,999, along with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and a further 10 percent discount on HDFC cards and EMI purchases. There is also the option of buying the iPhone SE at no-cost EMI and with up to a Rs 16,500 discount on exchange. The iPhone XR, on the other hand is bring sold at an effective price of Rs 35,999. The smartphone has been listed at a price of Rs 44,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can further avail 10 percent off on of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC cards and EMI options and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 16,500 on exchange.

Apple's MacBook Air (2017 model) is also available at a discounted price of Rs 67,990 as against its Rs 84,900 sticker price. Further, there is a Rs 15,650 discount on exchange and users can avail no-cost EMI starting at a Rs 11,332 per month installment. Buyers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards while purchasing the MacBook Air (2017) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.