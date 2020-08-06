Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone SE, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Redmi K20 Pro and More

Flipkart has kicked off its Big Saving Days sale the same day as Amazon’s Prime Day sale. While Prime Day will one last for two days, Flipkart is going to run its sale from August 6 to 10. Such e-commerce sales usually have some good smartphone deals and offers, in fact, it is also the most popular category.

For this particular sale, Flipkart has partnered with Citibank to offer customers up to 10-percent discount if they make a purchase using the bank’s credit card or debit card. The offer is also valid for ICICI Bank credit card owners.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The newest smartphone offering from Apple, the iPhone SE is available at a discounted price during the Big Saving Days sale. As per the listings, you can grab one at Rs 36,999. Similarly the 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively. You can get a further discount by exchanging your old smartphone for as much as Rs 13,450 and there is the option of no-cost EMI as well.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

The newest gaming smartphone in town, the new ROG Phone 3 will also be available for purchase for the first time during the Big Saving Days sale. This smartphone is the first handset to bring the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor to India, which breaks the 3GHz clock speed barrier on a smartphone. The highly powerful and feature loaded smartphone is not available at a discounted price, but you can get a no-cost EMI option. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999. Notably, the 12GB RAM variant is not on sale yet.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is still a really good smartphone option if you are looking for excellent performance under the Rs30,000 price bracket. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is available at Rs 22,999 while the 8GB + 256GB variant is selling for Rs 29,999. There are exchange offers as well so you can get up to Rs 13,650 off on the base variant and up to Rs 15,150 off on the higher variant alongside no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Pre-order)

Want your hands on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series? Flipkart has begun taking pre-orders of the new flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. For the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the version that you can preorder is the 5G variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,04,999. For more details on the pre-orders, click here.

Apple iPhone XR

Regarded as one of the most popular iPhones in recent times, the iPhone XR is also on sale. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999 down from Rs 52,500 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs Rs 49,999. Notably, since we last checked, the 64GB model is sold out but it might come back in stock, so keep an eye out. The mobile exchange offer is also available on the iPhone XR which can further fetch you a discount of up to Rs 13,450.