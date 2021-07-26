Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live in India, and the event will go on till July 29. The latest iteration of the Big Saving Days sale began a day before the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale for Prime members till July 27. As always, Flipkart customers can enjoy sale deals and temporary price cuts on a host of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and other electronic devices. Notably, ICICI customers will get an additional 10 percent off that further brings down the effective price.

Starting with smartphones, customers can check out a variety of options that include devices from both high-end and budget categories on Flipkart. In the high-end section, customers can check out Google Pixel 4a (Rs 29,999), iPhone 11 (Rs 49,999) and Asus ROG Phone 5 (Rs 49,999). In the budget section, Flipkart is offering deals on Poco M3 Pro 5G (Rs 13,999), Samsung Galaxy F12 (Rs 12,999), and Micromax IN 1 (Rs 9,999).

Some notable wireless headphones are also available at the Flipkart Big Saving Days with sale deals. For instance, both Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro are getting a temporary off, and they are available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. We also recently listed some of the best wireless earphones under Rs 3,000 and portable Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000 in India. Readers can refer to the list and see whether these products are available on Flipkart with a discount.

Flipkart is also offering up to 50 percent off on gaming monitors. 4K monitors such as 28-inch Samsung Gaming Monitor (Rs 26,714), 28-inch Acer TN Panel Gaming Monitor, Samsung 32-inch LED Monitor are available on the platform with sale deals and temporary price cuts. However, all the gaming monitors above only have a refresh rate of 60Hz. Additionally, the laser printer category and select projectors are getting up to 30 percent and 60 percent off, respectively, at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

