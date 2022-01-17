Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Now Live: Best Deals on Phones, Smart Speakers and TVs

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is now live in India, and customers can enjoy temporary discounts and bank offers on a host of products. The sale event will go on till January 22, the platform notes. Interestingly, the sale event coincides with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale that will go on January 20. In this list, we are looking at a bunch of TVs, smartphones, smart speakers, and streaming devices you can consider. ICICI credit card customers can get up to 10 percent off on select items.

Smart TVs: If you’re looking for smart TVs with a 43-inch screen and 4K resolution, there are loads of options to consider. Many TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung are getting a temporary price cut at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Mi 4X 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Rs 29,999

Samsung Crystal 4K 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV: Rs 36,999

Realme 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Rs 29,999

Vu Premium 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Rs 25,999

Smart speakers: Customers can also check Smart Speakers that will let you play music or control smart home appliances via voice commands.

Apple HomePod Mini: Rs 7,999

Google Nest Hub: Rs 5,999

Google Nest Audio: Rs 5,999

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: Rs 3,999

Streaming devices: Similarly, if you want to update your existing TV with a streaming device, there are loads of options available at the Big Saving Days Sale 2022. Some of these devices are also available with bank offers. You can connect the hardware to your TV via HDMI port or USB port.

Mi Box 4k Media Streaming Device: Rs 3,499

Realme 4k Smart Google TV Stick: Rs 3,499

Nokia Media Streamer with Built-In Chromecast: Rs 2,999

Apple TV 4K 32GB: Rs 17,999

Smartphones: As always, a slew of smartphones are getting a temporary price cut coupled with other deals at the Big Saving Days Sale event. Users can check out devices from Apple, Realme, and more. We are listing the top five smartphones you can check out.

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB): Rs 41,999

Motorola G60 (128GB): Rs 17,999

Vivo X60 (128GB): Rs 34,990

Mi 11 Lite (128GB): Rs 23,999

Realme GT 5G: Rs 37,999

