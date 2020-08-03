Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno2 F and More

As the festive season draws near, e-commerce platforms are gearing up for special sales for its customers. Amazon India will be hosting its two-day Prime Day sale on August 6 and now we have Flipkart also announcing its own Big Saving Days sale scheduled from August 6 to 10.

The five day sale will include various discounts and offers on a large variety of products, primarily smartphones. Flipkart has started teasing some of upcoming deals on devices like the iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, iPhone SE, and Redmi K20 Pro. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases during the sale if they shop using a Citibank debit card or credit card or an ICICI bank credit card.

Apple will be selling the iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 44,990. The original cost of the handset is Rs 68,300 which includes the increased GST rates that were introduced earlier this year. This means that you are essentially getting a discount of about Rs 23,000. There could be additional offers on the phone as well including exchange discounts and no-cost EMI.

Similarly, the newly launched iPhone SE 2020 will also be sold at a discounted price of Rs 36,999 in India. The smartphone currently sells for Rs 42,500, which means a discount of over Rs 5,000. Notably, Flipkart has been selling the iPhone SE at a discounted price for a while now, recently at Rs 37,399 during the Apple Days sale.

Other notable smartphones that will be going on sale include the Redmi K20 Pro, selling at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model down from Rs 26,999, the Oppo Reno 2F at Rs 17,990 down from Rs 23,490, as well as various other phones including the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iQOO 3. The sale will also the the Moto Razr going on sale with an effective discount of Rs 20,000.