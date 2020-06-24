Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on iPhone XS, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Nex and More

The Flipkart ‘Big Saving Days’ sale has begun where the e-commerce player has listed a bunch of phones on offer including the iPhone XS, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Z1x and many more. The sale is scheduled from June 23 and will go on till June 27. Flipkart will be offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers as well as no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts.

A bunch of iPhone models are on sale including the iPhone XS which is selling for Rs 58,999 for the 64GB model that was originally selling for Rs 62,999. The iPhone 8 64GB variant will also be on sale priced at Rs 36,999, down from the previous price of Rs 38,999. There will also be no-cost EMI options available for the particular model. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model is listed at Rs 34,999, a discount of Rs 2,000. The iPhone 7 32GB variant is also available at a reduced price of Rs 28,499.

Other prominent listings include the Vivo Z1x which is selling at Rs 15,990 (down from Rs 16,990) and the Oppo A9 (2020) 4GB + 128GB variant at Rs 13,990 (down from Rs 15,990). Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2, is going to sell at Rs 16,990 while the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant is going to sell at Rs 24,999, down from its current selling price of Rs 26,999. The Google Pixel 3a will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

The Vivo Nex will also be available for Rs 23,990, down from Rs 29,990 while the new Motorola Razr will be getting an additional exchange discount of Rs 25,000 as well as no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,209 a month.

