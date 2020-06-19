Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS and More

Flipkart has announced a special smartphone sale called the ‘Big Saving Days’ where the e-commerce player has listed of phones on offer. Expect deals on the iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3a, Vivo Z1x and many more. The sale is scheduled from June 23 and will go on till June 27. Flipkart will be offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers as well as no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts.

A bunch of iPhone models will be on sale including the iPhone XS which will sell for Rs 58,999 for the 64GB model which currently sells at Rs 62,999. The iPhone 8 64GB variant will also be on sale priced at Rs 36,999, down from the existing price of Rs 38,999. There will also be no-cost EMI options available for the particular model. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model is listed at Rs 34,999, a discount of Rs 2,000. The iPhone 7 32GB variant will also be available at a reduced price of Rs 28,499.

Other prominent listings include the Vivo Z1x which will go on sale for Rs 14,990 (down from Rs 16,990) and the Oppo A9 (2020) 4GB + 128GB variant at Rs 12,990 (down from Rs 15,990). Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2, is going to sell at Rs 14,990 while the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant is going to sell at Rs 23,499, down from its current selling price of Rs 26,999. The Google Pixel 3a will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

The Vivo Nex will also be available for Rs 23,990, down from Rs 29,990 while the new Motorola Razr will be getting an additional exchange discount of Rs 25,000 as well as no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,209 a month.

Expect more details to be shared once the sale goes live on June 23.

