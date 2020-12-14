Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start Dec 18, Best Deals on iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy A31 and More

Flipkart will host its Big Saving Days sale in India starting December 18. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce company will offer several products including smartphones and laptops at a discounted price coupled with other deals such as free delivery, no-cost EMI, and more. Additionally, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy 10 percent off across a host of products, the company added. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin a day earlier on December 17 (noon) for Flipkart plus users, and it will conclude on December 22.

During the upcoming Flipkart sale, customers can purchase smartphones at a discounted price from brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo and more. The company announces the pricing earlier so that users can plan and decide which device to purchase during the sale event. Flipkart is also offering up to 80 percent across a host of electronics and accessories. Other devices like laptops, smartwatches, and trimmers are available with up to 40, 50, and 20 percent discounts.

Starting with the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB, the smartphone will be available at Rs 32,999 (MRP 39,900) on Flipkart. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and A13 Bionic SoC. Additionally, customers planning to get the new iPhone 12 models - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, can avail offers such as no-cost EMI at Rs 8,878 per month, exchange offer, and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. At the moment, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 73,900 and Rs 63,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro price in the country starts at Rs 1,14,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max price is set at Rs 1,24,900 for the base 128GB model. Similarly, the iPhone XR will retail at Rs 38,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,500 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 15,499 during the sale and customers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Other budget phones from the company such as Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A31 will retail at Rs 14,999 and Rs 18,999 for the base storage models. Both the phones feature quad rear cameras, 6.5-inch display, and 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering Google Nest Mini speaker worth Rs 1,999 with the two smartphones.

Other phones such as the Oppo Reno 2F (6GB + 256GB) will be offered at the discounted price of Rs 15,990 during the sale, while the Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) will retail at Rs 14,990. The LG G8X ThinQ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 27,990 during the Flipkart sale.