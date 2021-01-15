Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start on Jan 20, Will Go On Till Jan 24: Deals, Discounts & More

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its next Big Saving Days sale that will begin On January 20 and will go on till January 24. The sale will being earlier, on January 19 for Flipkart Plus members. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, buyers will be able to avail discounts and offers on mobiles, tablets, TVs, and other electronics. Buyers will be able to avail no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and protection plans on a large number of products. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also bring additional discounts for HDFC Bank card holders and will introduce new deals at regular intervals during the Big Saving Days sale.

Some of the smartphones that will be discounted during the Big Saving Days sale are the Samsung Galaxy F41, the iPhone XR, Moto G 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20+. Flipkart has not shared the exact discounts on these smartphones but said that there will be no-cost EMI options, mobile protection plans, and exchange offers for interested shoppers. Apart from smartphones, buyers can also expect up to 50 percent off on Realme smartwatches - the Realme Watch S Pro, the Realme Watch S, and the Realme Watch. Headphones and speakers will se up to 70 percent off and some of Flipkart's best selling laptops will see a 30 percent discount. TVs and appliances will see up to 75 percent off.

Further, there will be a new deal every day at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM during these sale days. Flipkart says that the lowest prices will be available till 2AM. Buyers can also use Flipkart SuperCoins to make payments or receive addition discounts.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent extra discount for those who use an HDFC card for making a purchase.