Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Honor Announces Special Offers on Honor 20 and Honor 20i

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced some deals on the newly launched Honor 20 and the Honor 20i smartphones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The sale is scheduled from July 15 till July 18 and Honor is allowing customers to avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on every prepaid transaction for the Honor 20i.

Additionally, consumers can avail a 10 percent discount on the purchase of Honor 20i and Honor 20 through SBI Credit Cards. There is also an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Honor 20 when customers give in there old smartphone. Flipkart Plus customers will have an early advantage as the sale will begin on 15 July at 8AM, and 12PM for rest of the customers.

The Honor 20 is powered by an HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the front, it features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a claimed 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. It also features a quad-rear camera, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 unit paired with f/1.4 aperture lens and four-axis optical image stabilisation. This is complemented by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor to add macro details to photos, paired with an f/2.4 lens. At the front there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W charging support, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Honor 20i is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a similar display measuring at 6.26-inches, but with a waterdrop notch design. The rear imaging setup includes a triple camera unit, featuring a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor. The Honor 20 Lite features a 3,400mAh battery, with 10W fast charge support.