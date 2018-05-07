English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Huge Price Cut on Google Pixel 2XL, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt And More
Google Pixel 2 smartphone which is currently priced around Rs. 50,000 will be available for purchase with the lowest price of Rs. 34,999 whereas Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be made available for Rs. 10,900 while the market price is Rs. 17,900.
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Huge Price Cut on Google Pixel 2XL, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt And More (Reuters)
Flipkart is all set to hold its Big Shopping Days sake from May 13 to May 16. Indian e-commerce major is hosting a shopping carnival where one can buy smartphones, laptops and gadgets across several categories. Flipkart will be offering discounts on a selection of smartphones wherein Samsung Galaxy On Nxt and Google Pixel 2XL will see a massive price cut. Google Pixel 2 smartphone, which is currently priced around Rs 50,000, will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 34,999 whereas Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be made available for Rs 10,900 while its market price is Rs 17,900.
Furthermore, the e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to give its customers a 10 percent Instant Discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions as well. The Big Shopping Days Sale also brings discounts for laptops, including gaming notebooks. These offers include price cuts on laptops running on 7th Gen Intel processors, ranging from Dell, Lenovo, Acer and HP. There will also be discounts on wireless sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and accessories such as smartphone cases, selfie sticks, data cables, chargers and more.
In the wearable section, the Apple view collection 3, Misfit Vapor, and also the Mi Band 2 will all see selling price drops as well. Apart from gadgets and electronics, clothing, footwear, household appliances, TVs, furniture, and home décor categories will also see discounts.
