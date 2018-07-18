English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: You Can Buy The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 From 12 pm Today
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in two options: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999.
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to to go on Sale Today at 12 pm. (image: News18.com)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart at 12 PM today. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in two options: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999. Both the versions are now available for buying on Flipkart. Asus also has a third version, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, that will be made available in late July. Asus and Vodafone have also partnered to give their prepaid and postpaid customers 10GB additional data per month for one year. Vodafone prepaid users will have to do a recharge of Rs 199 or above in order to avail the offer, while postpaid users can choose Vodafone RED plans worth 399 and above. Flipkart is also offering a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Specifications:
The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.
