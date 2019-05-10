English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7, Apple iPhone XR and More
The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will run from May 15 to 19, and will offer a host of deals on smartphones, ranging from budget purchases to expensive flagships.
The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will run from May 15 to 19, and will offer a host of deals on smartphones, ranging from budget purchases to expensive flagships.
The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is just around the corner, following up on the recently concluded Flipkart Summer Sale. The upcoming deals festival has quite a few smartphone deals on offer, ranging across multiple price points. Flipkart is yet to reveal all the deals, and will continue to reveal the deal details everyday, leading up to the sale days. Here’s looking at the deals that have already been listed on Flipkart, along with upcoming deals that would be revealed in the coming days.
Redmi Note 7 (4/64GB): Rs 3,000 off
The rather popular Redmi Note 7 from Xiaomi will see a sizeable discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, of Rs 3,000. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, and is presently priced at Rs 14,999. During the sale days, the Redmi Note 7 will be priced at Rs 11,999.
Nokia 5.1 Plus (3/32GB): Rs 5,200 off
The mid-range Nokia 5.1 Plus offers the goodness of Android One’s regular and frequent updates, and is powered by the Helio P60 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB and a 3,060mAh battery. While its price of Rs 13,199 may see competition pushing ahead, its price of Rs 7,999 during the Big Shopping Days sale makes it a great budget smartphone to buy.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (3/32GB): Rs 3,000 off
The Zenfone Max Pro M1 stands out with its battery centric approach, and offers a massive, 5,000mAh battery pack. It also offers decent performance with the Snapdragon 636 SoC inside, and at Rs 7,999, makes for one of the most value for money purchases that can ever be made.
Honor 10 Lite (4/64GB): Rs 4,000 off
The Honor 10 Lite attempts to provide all the essentials of a premium smartphone experience, with the Kirin 710 processor inside offering decent performance, coupled with 4GB memory and 64GB storage. It also gets a dual-rear camera module, and a 24-megapixel front camera placed in the waterdrop notch on the display. At Rs 12,999, it will make for quite an interesting purchase.
Alongside these, Flipkart will also be announcing a special discount deal on the Apple iPhone XR, which may include special values on exchange, or a limited-period discount offer. The deal will be revealed tomorrow. Other deals on the e-commerce site include additional exchange offers on the likes of Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro, while HDFC Bank will offer 10 percent additional instant discount on both direct and EMI purchases, during the sale. For full details on the best deals to avail onward of May 15, watch this space.
