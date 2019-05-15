Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Discounts And Offers on Nokia, Realme Smartphones Along With iPhone XR

India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart is back with its 'Big Shopping Days' sale. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will be offering hundreds of deals and offers during its five-day promotional sale this week. For the sale, the e-commerce giant has collaborated with HDFC Bank to offer an additional 10 percent instant discount on payment via HDFC Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart big shopping days offersThe sale was live one day before (May 14) for Flipkart Pus members, but for everyone else, the sale kicked off today midnight. During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, several smartphones from various brands are selling with a massive discount.During the sale the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is listed at Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 14,999). This brings the discount at Rs 2,000 for the Nokia 6.1 Plus during the Flipkart sale. Another Nokia phone on sale is the Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 7,999 (MRP Rs 9,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be available during the Flipkart sale for a price of Rs 9,999. The Max Pro M2 offers a big 6.3-inch display with a notch and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. It also runs on stock Android 9 Pie and features a large 5000mAh battery.The teaser for the Big Shopping Days Sale also hints at discount for Apple iPhone XR. The caption reads 'Most Awaited Deals for iPhones.' The deals will go live tomorrow. For Apple fans, stay tuned with us to get to know all the exclusive deals for iPhones during Flipkart sale.Apart from discount offers, Flipkart will also be putting up a flash sale for the newly launched Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The prices of Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs. 13,999 whereas the cost of Realme C2 begins at Rs. 5,999. Customers can avail a minimum 60 per cent off on speakers and headphones from Sony and JBL among other brands. Prices of Apple, Lenovo's smart wearables will start from Rs 699.