Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Gets Underway at 4 PM Today, Glimpse of Deals And Offers
Flipkart will have a main ‘rush hour’ deals period between 4 pm and 6 pm during the Big Shopping Days Sale.
Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale will begin today at 4 pm today. The sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Google and many more. Customers will get exchange and buyback offers on select smartphones during the sale as well. Flipkart's official page for the Big Shopping Days Sale gives a taste of the kind of offers customers will be able to avail for the total of 80 hours.
The Flipkart sale will also offer customers will be able to use their SBI credit card to get an instant 10 percent discount. In addition to this Bajaj Finserv will provide customers with an option of No Cost EMI schemes on certain products. During this time period, blockbuster deals and price crashes will be refreshed every eight hours. Flipkart will also have a main ‘rush hour’ deals period between 4 pm and 6 pm during the peroid of the sale. To get a better idea of the deals on offer for smartphones, Flipkart has a dedicated page specifically to give customers a sneak peak.
The e-commerce store will offer the Google Pixel 2 at 42,999 with an added offer of Rs 3,000 on exchange and Rs 8,000 cashback as well. The smartphone would also come with a guaranteed buy-back offer. The value for the Pixel 2 can be up to Rs 37,000. There will also be direct discount deals on the Panasonic P95 at Rs 3,999, Honor 9i with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 14,999. The latest smartphone addition by Infinix, the Hot 6 Pro, priced at Rs 7,999, will also be a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.
There will also be offers on other electronics such as laptops, power banks, mobile accessories and DSLRs. The Acer Predator Gaming laptop, for example, can be had at a price of Rs 63,990 instead of the MRP which is Rs 89,990. The Apple Watch Series 3 and Sixth Generation iPad will also get price cuts as a part of the sale. Besides this, TVs and large appliances would get up to 70 percent off as well. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will also have a range of offers and deals on beauty, fashion and fitness products.
