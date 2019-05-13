Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale on May 15: Best Smartphone Deals to Look Out For

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is set to kick off from May 15. It will open for Flipkart's Plus members at 8 pm on Tuesday and for others at midnight on Wednesday. The five-day mega-sale is supposed to bring in a number of offers on television, laptops, speakers, smartphones, headphones and other products. Flipkart has even tied up with HDFC bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount the bank's debit and credit card users. The sale will see brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Asus and others selling at discounted or lowest ever price. Flipkart will also bring bundled exchange and payment offers during the Big Shopping Days sale. The sale will run from May 15 to May 19.The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be down to Rs. 12,999 from MRP Rs. 17,600 while the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at Rs. 7,999 from MRP Rs. 13,199.The Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at its 'lowest price' of Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs 12,900).Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) will be priced at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs 12,999).While the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be available with prices starting as low as Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 15,999), the ZenFone Max M2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs 12,999) during the Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale.Flipkart will also offer its complete mobile protection plans with Asus phones at prices starting from Rs 9 and the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 will be down to Rs 4,999 (MRP Rs 6,999) during the Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale.The Lenovo A5 will be available at Rs 5,499 (MRP Rs 6,999) while the Honor 7s will be available at Rs 5,499 (MRP Rs 8,999) during the sale.Xiaomi's Redmi 6 will be sold at Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 8,999) while the Redmi Y2 will go at Rs 7,999 (MRP Rs 10,499).Furthermore, the Honor 8X will be sold at Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 19,999) while the Honor 10 Lite will be down to Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 16,999). The Honor 9 Lite will be available at Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 16,999).Flipkart's teaser page has also revealed that the Oppo A3s (4GB) will be available at an 'incredible' price during the sale. However, they have not revealed the actual discounted price.Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will offer additional instant discounts worth up to Rs 6,000 on the Vivo V11 Pro, Moto G7, and the Vivo V15 Pro.Flipkart has also revealed that iPhones will sell with massive discounts during the Big Shopping Days sale but is yet to reveal any deal with the e-commerce giant. Furthermore, online marketplace, through the Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale, will offer discounts worth up to 75 per cent on TVs and appliances from Mi, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and other brands and will also offer up to 80 per cent discount on select laptops, cameras, and other electronics.Quite a few offers such as no-cost EMI, extended warranty, and exchange offers will be available with select products during the sale. Finally, Flipkart will also hold a number of flash sales during the Big Shopping Days sale. This limited-period sale will offer attractive discounts on select products, but one needs to arrive early to make the most of the sale.