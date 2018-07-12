Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts From July 16: Here Are The Deals And Offers

In light of Amazon Prime Day sale scheduled on July 16 and 17, Flipkart has come out with a bumper sale of their own which will start on July 16 and go on till July 19. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Google and many more. Customers will get exchange and buyback offers on select smartphones during the sale as well. Amazon’s Prime Day Sale will start at 12 noon whereas the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will start at 4:00 PM on July 16.During the Flipkart sale, customers will be able to use their SBI credit card to get an instant 10 percent discount. In addition to this Bajaj Finserv will provide customers with an option of No Cost EMI schemes on certain products. The sale will last a total of 80 hours. During this time period, blockbuster deals and price crashes will be refreshed every eight hours. Flipkart will also have a main ‘rush hour’ deals period between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.When it comes to the deals and offers, the e-commerce store will offer the Google Pixel 2 at 42,999 with an added offer of Rs 3,000 on exchange and Rs 8,000 cashback as well. The smartphone would also come with a guaranteed buy-back offer. The value for the Pixel 2 can be up to Rs 37,000. There will also be direct discount deals on the Panasonic P95 at Rs 3,999, Honor 9i with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 14,999. The latest smartphone addition by Infinix, the Hot 6 Pro, priced at Rs 7,999, will also be a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.There will also be offers on other electronics such as laptops, power banks, mobile accessories and DSLRs. The Acer Predator Gaming laptop, for example, can be had at a price of Rs 63,990 instead of the MRP which is Rs 89,990. The Apple Watch Series 3 and Sixth Generation iPad will also get price cuts as a part of the sale. Besides this, TVs and large appliances would get up to 70 percent off as well.