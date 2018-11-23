Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is all set to go on its first sale in India at 12 PM on Mi.com as well as Flipkart. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and packs a few upgrades over it, though several specifications remain the same. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 15,999. As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi has announced a special price for the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which will be limited only to today's sale. On account of Black Friday sale, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The price of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone will sell for Rs 14,999.Xiaomi has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an additional Rs 500 off. Additionally, Reliance Jio subscribers who buy Redmi Note 6 Pro will get Rs 2,500 discount, which can be redeemed with Rs 50 vouchers each time they recharge the phone with unlimited plans starting at Rs 399.The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a notch on top of the display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 636 processor that we saw on its predecessor. The phone could launch in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage options, same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo.In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities.The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.