Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Live in India: Best Deals on iPhone SE, Google Pixel

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on October 3, the e-commerce giant is hosting ‘Curtain Raiser Deals’ where customers can enjoy temporary price cuts on several smartphones. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI and Axis Bank cards. Paytm is also offering “assured cashback" via Wallet and UPI transactions. As a part of the deals, popular smartphones such as iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G60, and Google Pixel 4G are getting temporary price cuts.

Starting with the Motorola G60, its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available at Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999. The phone features a quad rear camera system with 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. On the other hand, the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 for the base 64GB storage model and Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 40,999. Whereas the Google Pixel 4a is listed at Rs 25,999 but it comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Customers can also check out the Poco X3 Pro that is retailing at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Select audio products are also getting a discount as a part of the Curtain Raiser Deals. OnePlus Buds are retailing at Rs 3,999, and Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are available at Rs 4,906. Flipkart has listed up to 80 percent off on electronics like tablets and laptops, and headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WI-Fi only variant is listed at a discounted price starting at Rs 54,999. The tablet is listed with bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options. Realme’s latest Realme Pad is also available with a couple of bank offers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here