Flipkart Delivery Boy Stabbed 20 Times By Delhi Woman For Late Delivery of Smartphone
The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar.
(Representative image/Getty Images)
A Flipkart delivery boy was stabbed by a 30-year old woman in Delhi for an alleged late delivery of her smartphone which she had ordered. As per reports, the woman had stabbed the delivery boy 20 times as she was “furious” that she did not receive the phone on the promised date. The incident took place in Nihal Vihar and the delivery boy has been identified as 28-year old Keshav. The police has informed that the woman was helped by her 32-year old brother.
The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. A CCTV footage also helped us crack the case,” a senior police officer told The Hindu. The woman and her brother has been arrested and a case has been registered.
The victim, Keshav, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by the police following a PCR call for a man lying in a drain near Chandan Vihar area.
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
