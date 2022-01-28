Flipkart Electronics Sale: Here's How You Can Buy iPhone 12 Mini For As Low As Rs 25,149

Flipkart’s latest sale, the Electronics Sale is live on the e-commerce website. The Flipkart Electronics Sale brings a host of deals and offers on smartphones including Apple’s iPhone, Motorola Moto G51 5G, Realme GT Neo 2 (review), and many more. The sale, that started on January 27 will go on till January 31. While there is a slew of smartphones that you can purchase with attractive discounts during the sale, the deal on the iPhone 12 Mini is something that has everyone’s attention. We have seen reports of the iPhone 12 Mini being sold for as low as Rs 26,000 during the Flipkart’s Electronics Sale. Let us take a look if that’s true.

The iPhone 12 Mini is listed at a price of Rs 41,999 for the 64GB storage variant during the Flipkart sale. Now, this itself is a significantly low price if compared to the smartphone’s Rs 59,900 sticker price. However, above that, buyers can avail a flat Rs 1,000 discount if they purchase the iPhone 12 Mini with a Citi Bank credit or debit card, bringing the price further down to Rs 40,999. Above this, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850 on the iPhone 12 Mini, meaning that the smartphone’s price can potentially be brought down to Rs 25,149, which almost sounds too good to be true. Hence, we tried to buy an iPhone 12 Mini to see how true this holds.

So we tried to exchange a 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM variant to get the iPhone 12 Mini. Flipkart gave us a Rs 14,900 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, meaning that the price of the iPhone 12 Mini comes down Rs 27,099 - a Rs 32,801 discount over the smartphone’s sticker price of Rs 59,900! Now, we did not have a Citi bank credit card, so we could not avail the Rs 1,000 added discount, but we were still able to get our hands on an iPhone Mini for Rs 27,099 which is stupidly cheap, if compared to the smartphone’s Rs 41,999 listed price.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased at Rs 40,099 with the same technique, exchanging an 8GB RAM variant of the 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro with the iPhone 12 Mini 128GB variant. This deal will remain available till January 31, so those who are considering getting a new iPhone need to avail this deal before it runs out.

