Flipkart Electronics Sale Live: iPhone 12, Realme GT 2 Neo, Moto Phones Get Discount

Flipkart is hosting another sale event in India this month, namely the Electronics Sale. As a part of the sale, customers can enjoy discounts on a range of electronics, including smartphones. Many of the smartphones with temporary price cuts further include bank deals. It means they can enjoy up to 10 percent off over the discounted price. Some of the top phones that are getting an off during the sale event include iPhone 12 mini, Moto G51 5G, Realme GT Neo 2, and more. Flipkart notes the sale event is now live in India and will conclude on January 31.

iPhone 12 mini: Currently the smartphone is retailing at Rs 41,999 (64GB) at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. The phone features a compact build, supports 5G, and has an OLED display with ceramic shield protection. Customers planning to get the mini version can also check out the 128GB storage option that is available at Rs 54,999.

iPhone 12: Similarly, the bigger iPhone 12 that sports a 6.1-inch screen is retailing at Rs 52,999 for the 64GB option at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. The 128GB model is retailing at Rs 64,999. In terms of specifications, both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are more or less the same. Of course, the bigger model comes with a larger battery.

Realme GT Neo 2: Customers planning to get a reliable Android smartphone can check out the Realme GT Neo 2 that is available for Rs 31,999 (128GB) at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. It features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, 5,000mAh battery and 8GB of RAM. It carries the Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9R.

Poco F3 GT 5G: If you’re looking for a gaming smartphone during the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, the Poco F3 GT 5G will not disappoint. It is selling at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage unit. It features MediaTek 1200 SoC, triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, 5,065mAh battery, and a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen. We also get physical shoulder buttons to provide a gamepad-like gaming experience.

Moto G51 5G: Budget oriented customers can check out the Moto G51 5G that is retailing at Rs 14,999. Flipkart is offering an additional discount to CitiBank credit/debit card users. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 50-megapixel primary camera, a 6.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 480 Pro chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F12: If you’re looking for an entry-level smartphone with decent features, Samsung Galaxy F12 is retailing at Rs 11,499. It carries 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, quad rear cameras, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a large 6,000mAh battery that can last for days.

