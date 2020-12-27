Flipkart Electronics Sale Now Live in India: Best Deals on iPhone XR, Pixel 4a And Some Smart TVs

Flipkart's Electronic Sale is ongoing in India and the shopping website is offering a variety of tech gadgets and products with discounts and other sale deals. As a part of the sale, the company is also offering a temporary price cut on smartphones, TVs and other home appliances. The sale event began on December 26, and it will conclude on December 28. During the Flipkart sale event, users with ICIC credit and debit card can enjoy 10 percent off on a host of devices. Popular smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Realme are offering deals of several smartphones. As mentioned, home devices like smart TV models, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more also being offered with discounts. Here are some devices worth checking out during the Flipkart Electronics sale.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB): It is available at Rs 38,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Its sale offers include no-cost EMI at starting Rs 4,334 per month, an exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,200, and 10 percent off on SBI ICICI cards. The Apple iPhone XR comes with a 6.10-inch Retina display, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and A12 Bionic SoC. Its packaging includes Apple EarPods and USB power adapter.

Motorola Edge Plus: The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display along with a quad rear camera module that houses a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. During the Flipkart Electronics sale, the phone is retailing at Rs 64,999 with sale deals like no-cost EMI at Rs 7,223 per month, additional 10 percent discount with ICICI cred card, and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,200. The e-commerce platform is also offering Google Nest Mini smart speaker worth Rs 1,999 with the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a (6GB + 128GB): The Pixel 4a is retailing at the same market price of Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale event, though customers can avail a variety of sale deals to further bring down its retailing price. ICICI credit card users can get up to Rs 1,000 off at the time of purchase, while the phone is available with an exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,200. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can also enjoy five percent cashback, and the platform is providing no-cost EMI at Rs 3,556 per month. The Google Pixel 4a comes with features such as a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and 3,140mAh battery. It also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F41 (6GB + 64GB): The phone is available at Rs 15,499 during Flipkart Electronics sale. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. In terms of offers, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can enjoy 5 percent cashback while ICICI credit users will get 10 percent off. Customers can also choose a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,723 per month. Additionally, customers will get a Nest Home mini speaker worth Rs 1,999 with the device.

Flipkart is also offering deals on several smart TVs at the Electronics sale. Some of the 4K TV models that are available with a price cut include Xiaomi Mi 4X (50-inch) at Rs 31,999, LG 43UM7290PTF (43-inch) at Rs 34,999, and Nokia 50TAUHDN (50-inch) at Rs 34,999. As mentioned, ICICI bank credit card users will get 10 percent off at the time of purchase. Other sale deals on all the three TV models include, no-cost EMI options, exchange offer up to Rs 11,000, and five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Notably, the Xiaomi and Nokia TV also include a Nest Home mini speaker.