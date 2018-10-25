English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
During the sale the Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 has received a limited price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the Flipkart sale.
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999, Here is How
Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale started on October 24 and will conclude on October 27 (midnight). Until then, buyers will be able to avail offers such as bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange discounts. During the sale the Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 has received a limited price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the Flipkart sale. Apart from this, there are a host of other offers on the smartphone which brings its effective price down to Rs. 999.
Buyers can you can also avail the 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards and 10 percent cash back offer on payments through PhonePe. At the very same time, one can also buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus with EMI options starting from Rs. 6,834/month during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.
Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.
