Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 5.1 Plus For Rs 749
Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design.
Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale started on October 24 and will conclude on October 27 (midnight). Until then, buyers will be able to avail offers such as bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange discounts. During the sale the Nokia 5.1 Plus which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 has received a limited price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the Flipkart sale. Apart from this, there are a host of other offers on the smartphone which brings its effective price down to Rs. 749. Most import part is that the buyer can avail up to Rs. 9,750 of exchange discount.
You can also avail the 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards and 10 percent cash back offer on payments through PhonePe, while you can also buy the Nokia 5.1 Plus with EMI options starting from Rs. 1,750/month during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale.
In terms of Specifications, the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.
There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets)
