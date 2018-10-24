Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale: Buy ZenFone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z And More on Discounts

Flipkart has once rolled out yet another sale. The Festive Dhamaka Sale kicks off today, and it will go on till October 27. During the sale, Flipkart will be offering huge discounts, cash back options and no cost EMI options to buyers. Potential buyers will also be able to avail an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank cards. There are no-cost EMI options applicable on all the variants. If you missed out on the Big Billion Days a few weeks ago, you can still shop for popular smartphones, along with laptops, tablets, headphones, speakers, cameras, gaming, computer, and mobile accessories on discounts. This time, Asus has announced offers on its ZenFones during the Flipkart Dhamaka Sale to offer its smartphones at cheaper prices.The base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone 5Z, which is priced at Rs. 29,999, will be available at Rs. 24,999. Meanwhile, the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 27,999, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 32,999. Also, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model of the ZenFone 5Z will be available at Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999) during the Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale. There is an additional 10% instant discount on Axis Bank Debit & Credit Cards, No Cost EMI options available on all variants and Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan also covering theft at only Rs 399.The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with a 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensor combined with a f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.During the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka sale, there will be a flat Rs. 2,000 off on 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB versions of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 which will bring their prices down to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, the 3GB/32GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 after a flat Rs. 1,000 off. There is also Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan covering theft at only Rs 99. Additionally, there is assured 70% Buy Back Value Guarantee when a user upgrades to a new Asus Device.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.Asus - ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 - will be available with discounts of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000, respectively. The ZenFone Max M1, originally priced at Rs. 8,999, will be available at Rs. 7,499. The ZenFone Lite L1, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). There is also Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan covering theft at only Rs 99. Additionally, there is 10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Debit & Credit Card users. No Cost EMI options are available on the Asus ZenFone Max (M1).