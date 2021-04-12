Flipkart Flagship Fest: All Deals on iPhone 11, Moto Razr 5G, LG Wing and More Smartphones

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has started a Flahship Fest sale on the platform. The four-day long sale started on Sunday, April 11 and will go on till April 15. Buyers on Flipkart will be able to avail exciting offers on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others. Flipkart has also partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options for potential buyers. Huge discounts have been announced on smartphones like the Apple iPhone 11, Moto Razr 5G, LG Wing, Xiaomi Mi 10T series, and more.

During the Flagship Fest sale on Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 11 has been priced at Rs 48,999 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available to purchase at no-cost EMI starting at Rs 7,840 per-month. The Moto Razr 5G is available at a Rs 50,000 discount over its Rs 1,49,999 price tag at Rs 99,999. Buyers can purchase the Moto Razr 5G at no-cost EMI as well. The LG Wing, the recently-shuttered South Korean manufacturer’s futuristic smartphone with an unconventional design is being sold at an astonishing price of Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale.

Other smartphones that are on sale during the Flagship Fest are the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, which is available at a price of Rs 39,990, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is available at a price of Rs 25,499 during the ongoing sale. The Mi 10T was originally launched at a price of Rs 34,999 last year.

