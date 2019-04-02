Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Discounts on Laptops, Wearables, Headphones, And More

Flipkart has announced a new sale where it is apparently targeting consumers who look forward to buying new things at the start of the month. Called the ‘Flipstart Days’ sale, Flipkart will be offering deals and discounts at the start of every month, right around the time when your salary gets credited. Scheduled from April 1 to April 3 the sale will offer discounts on electronics, home appliances and more. Notably, the sale doesn’t offer deals on mobile phones, which means they will continue to have dedicated sales.The sale is offering discounts on laptops with pricing starting at Rs 13,990. Some of the best deals include the Acer Aspire 3 which is available for Rs 17,990, the Asus X540YA-XO760T Laptop priced at Rs 16,990, the HP 15q with Intel’s 7th gen Core i5 CPU is at Rs 37,990. Acer’s Predator gaming notebooks are being offered with up to Rs 16,000 off while Asus ROG gaming laptops are available starting from Rs 70,990. Microsoft’s Surface Pro is retailing at Rs 47,990 and the previous-gen Apple MacBook Air is being offered for Rs 68,990.You can also get deals on wearables including the Apple Watch Series 3 which is available starting at Rs 25,990, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,999 while the Mi Band HRX Edition is available for Rs 1,299. Other deals include the Huami Amazfit Bip which is available for Rs 4,999, the Fitbit Charge 2 for Rs 6,499 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is priced at Rs 19,990.Other notable deals include up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers during the. There are also deals on powerbanks with 10,000mAh capacity starting from Rs 500, hard disks starting at Rs 3,599 and gaming consoles starting from Rs 20,490.