Flipkart Freedom Sale: Redmi Note 5 Pro Available For Rs 9,000 But There's a Catch
The Big Freedom” sale will begin from August 10 and will continue till the midnight of August 12.
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Redmi Note 5 Pro Available For Rs 9,000 But There's a Catch (image: News18.com)
Flipkart Freedom Sale has been announced by the e-commerce giant in order to celebrate the 72nd Independence day In India. The Big Freedom sale will begin from August 10 and will continue till the midnight of August 12, during this period the company is offering a series of offers to attract more customers.
During this sale Xiaomi’s bestselling phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on a flash sale today. The sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, if you exchange your old Redmi Note 4 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, you will be able to avail an exchange discount of Rs. 4000, which brings down the cost to Rs. 10,999.
There’s also an additional exchange discount worth Rs 1,000, which will further reduce the cost of the phone to Rs 9,999. Apart from this there is also additional 10 percent cashback offer for Citibank credit card holders, which will take off another Rs 999 off the price of the phone, making the device available at Rs 9,999.
During the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the online retailer will be offering huge exchange offers on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Honor.
