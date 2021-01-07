Flipkart Gets Marathi Language Support Amid its Demand for Users in Maharashtra

The Flipkart app for Android and iOS is now adding support for Marathi that is the third-most widely spoken language in India (according to census 2011). With the introduction of the new language support across its app, the company hopes to reach out to more customers across the country especially in Maharashtra that has the largest Marathi speaking population. Apart from Marathi, the Flipkart app is also accessible in five major languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Recently, Amazon stated that the company is working on adding Marathi language support across its e-commerce platform after a controversy erupted over the demands of adding support for the language for customers in Maharashtra.

To change language preference on the Flipkart app, click on the profile icon and select language/ bhasha. Then choose the preferred language from the options. The app highlights that the company would soon add support for Bengali as well. Flipkart says that it utilised a mix of translation and transliteration of over 5.4 million words to offer "a personal and colloquial e-commerce experience" for its users. Built on Flipkart's 'Localisation and Translation Platform,' customers can now enjoy an easy end-to-end e-commerce experience in Marathi. Speaking more over the development, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart claims that the addition of Marathi a part of its continued efforts towards expanding the vernacular language universe on the shopping platform.

"As part of our continuing efforts to innovate and bring e-commerce closer to customers in Bharat, we have significantly expanded our vernacular language universe over the past two years. The addition of Marathi on the platform as one of the six language offerings reflects our commitment towards making e-commerce more inclusive and will play a crucial role in removing language barriers," the Flipkart executive added.

As mentioned, Flipkart's biggest competitor in India, Amazon will also add support for Marathi soon. The demand to add the support was raised by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that wrote an open letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asking for it. MNS also threatened agitation against Amazon if the language is not added on the app and the website for users in Maharashtra.