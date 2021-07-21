Flipkart is simplifying the shopping experience with the introduction of Flipkart Camera’s Augmented Reality feature. The new in-app tool will help users check out large electronics or furniture in their desired area of the house via AR capabilities. It would essentially allow users to inspect a virtual, 3D-avatar of the appliance in their house and get a clear view of how much space it may take. Flipkart says the Flipkart Camera tool is helpful in categories such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision. During our test, we found that select products work with Flipkart Camera at the moment, and the Walmart-backed company may make it compatible with more appliances in future. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app.

Flipkart says another important category where this capability will build customer confidence and remove guesswork is the Beauty category. “With customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this new experience will enable customers to purchase the right product without having to step out given COVID-19 restrictions," the company said in a press note. The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers. According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) features, with 30 per cent of the sample space wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience.

Speaking more over the development, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said that the company aims to take AR experience “a notch higher" by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer’s living room. “This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit," the senior executive added.

The feature is simple, and users will need to look for the ‘view in your room’ option on the product’s page on Flipkart for Android and iOS. If the option is available, point and shoot where you want to try the product in your house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here