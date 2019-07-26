Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Best Deals to Avail Right Now

The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale is underway, and brings to us the best deals on electronics and gadgets that can be availed on Flipkart. The deal primarily focuses on all gadgets beyond smartphones, which have seen multiple dedicated sale days in the recent past. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale includes offers on laptops, exchange deals on camera lenses, accessories such as external hard drives and printers, as well as headphones, routers and all other personal technology essentials. The discounts include dedicated price cuts, special offers such as additional discounts via credit and debit cards, and even exchange deals on select gadgets.

On this note, we have scoured through the sale and come up with a mix of offers and deals that can be availed on the Grand Gadget Days sale until midnight of tomorrow, July 27. They are as follows:

Asus ZenBook 13 (Deal price: Rs 57,124; Actual price: Rs 78,990)

Powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, the ZenBook 13 offers 8GB memory, 256GB SSD storage, a 13.3-inch full HD display, back-illuminated keyboard and pre-loaded 64-bit Windows 10. It is also a thin and light laptop, and at a sizeable discount of 27 percent, makes for one of the most attractive deals in the sale.

Polk Audio Signa S1 120W Bluetooth sound bar (Deal price: Rs 15,490; Actual price: Rs 22,000)

The respected brand of Polk Audio now has a Bluetooth-enabled sound bar and sub-woofer combo, producing 120W of audio output. The combination deal provides a hefty upgrade for your TV audio, and at 29 percent off, it makes for a great upgrade to your home theatre setup.

Google Home (Deal price: Rs 7,999; Actual price: Rs 9,999)

The voice-enabled smart speaker from Google has been among the most popular of its kind alongside Amazon Echo, and is now available at a 20 percent discount. If you wished to set up a smart home ecosystem of bulbs and internet-enabled appliances through your Google account, this can be a good deal for you.

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB external HDD (Deal price: Rs 9,999; Actual price: Rs 16,499)

At this day and age of high definition content, one can never have enough storage in life. With restricted Cloud storage plans, chances are that your local storage already needs an upgrade. Now on sale at a massive 39 percent discount, Seagate's external drive offers 5TB of storage, which should have you sorted for at least the next few years.

TP-Link Archer C50 AC1200 dual-band Wi-Fi router (Deal price: Rs 1,787; Actual price: Rs 3,599)

If you were looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi router at home, the much-appreciated TP-Link Archer C50 is available at a discount of 50 percent at the Flipkart sale. While there are a bunch of other routers on sale as well, the TP-Link one is particularly commendable for the right balance of features and price.

Other deals to grab:

Honor Band 4 (Deal price: Rs 2,599, Actual price: Rs 2,999; 13 percent off)

Mi Neckband BT with microphone (Deal price: Rs 1,599, Actual price: Rs 1,999; 20 percent off)

Ambrane PP-20 20,000mAh power bank (Deal price: Rs 1,249, Actual price: Rs 3,799; 67 percent off)

Other deals during the sale include exchange offers on camera lenses and bank discounts on printers and other peripherals, all of which you can explore on Flipkart's official page for the sale.