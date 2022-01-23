Flipkart is hosting ‘The Grand Gadget Days’ sale in India, days after concluding the ‘Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale’. The new sale event began earlier today and will go on till January 26. As the name suggests, customers can enjoy discounts (up to 80 percent) on a range of electronics and accessories bundled with other sale offers. Some of the goods will also carry bank offers to allow users to further lower the discounted price. As a part of the deal, gadgets like smartwatches, laptops, wireless earbuds, and monitors are getting a price cut. Here are some of the gadgets that might interest you.

30 percent off on Dell laptops at Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale

Dell Inspiron Core (11th-Gen Core i3 + 8GB RAM + 1TB HDD + Intel Integrated UHD + 15.6-inch screen)

Dell Inspiron (11th-Gen Core i5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Iris Xe GPU + 14-inch screen): Rs 69,890

Dell Inspiron Core 2-in-1 (11th-Gen Core i5 + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Iris Xe GPU + 14-inch screen + Pen included): Rs 78,290

TWS Earbuds at Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale

Realme Buds Air 2 With Active Noise Cancellation: Rs 2,999

OnePlus Buds Z2 with Active Noise cancellation: Rs 4,999

Nothing Ear 1 (White): Rs 5,499

Apple AirPods: Rs 11,499

Apple AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case: Rs 18,999

Camera under Rs 10,000 at Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: Rs 3,999

Flipkart SmartBuy D68AV (4K Recording): Rs 6,999

Fitspark Eagle i Max Sports and Action Camera (4K Recording): Rs 8,999

Tablets at Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB RAM + 64GB Storage + 10.4-inch Screen): Rs 16,499

Realme Pad (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage + 10.4-inch Screen): Rs 17,999

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus (4GB RAM + 128GB Storage + 10.3-inch Screen + Pen Support): Rs 21,999

Apart from sale on gadgets and latest tech, Flipkart is also hosting a ‘Super Saver’ days sale till January 26, where customers can get mattresses at a discounted price. For apparel, Flipkart is hosting a ‘Republic of Savings’ sale, where customers can enjoy up to 80 percent discounts on select items.

